Body found in tool box identified

The body discovered earlier this month in a truck tool box floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County has been identified.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville made a confirmed identification that the body of the male found in the truck tool box on Tuesday, Aug. 2 was that of 29-year-old Tromain Jerome Mackall, originally of Prince Frederick, MD.

Mackall’s last known address was on Barnett Creek Road in Hartford, located in Ohio County, KY, according to a news release from Hudson.

Mackall had moved to Ohio County several months ago, and was reported missing on July 24, 2016 to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the release states.

At around 5:30 p.m. CST on Aug. 2, a community member reported seeing a tool box (such as one that would be found in the bed of a truck) floating in Spring Fork Creek, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 Trooper Jeff Gregory.

Law enforcement, including the KSP and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene and discovered Mackall’s body inside the tool box.

Hudson pronounced Mackall dead just before 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 2.

On Friday, Aug. 5, Hudson said autopsy results determined that the cause of the Mackall’s death was “multi-modal asphyxiation”—death caused by impairing a person’s normal breathing through more than one method—and that his death had been ruled a homicide.

The identification of Mackall was delayed because authorities did not learn until a number of weeks into their investigation that Mackall had previously been in the Navy until 2007, Hudson said.

In order to positively confirm the identity of a homicide victim, authorities must confirm identification through dental records, fingerprints, or DNA, according to Hudson.

Hudson said that, due to the moderate state of decomposition of Mackall’s body when he was discovered, identification through fingerprints was not possible, and DNA would have taken too long for results to be returned.

Upon learning that Mackall had been in the Navy, investigators were able to locate his Navy dental and medical records to make a comparison, Hudson said.

Aside from Mackall’s dental records from the Navy, no other dental records could be found because Mackall’s childhood dentist had passed away some time ago and Mackall had not been to the dentist since he was in the Navy, Hudson said.

The investigation into the murder of Mackall is ongoing by the KSP and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

