The extremely wet and humid summer of 2016 has brought out many different types of weeds to fields, gardens, and yards. Some of them you may not have seen before, or even know how to manage them.

The Grayson County Extension Service will host a Hands-On Pasture Weed Identification program on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:00 p.m. The program will be conducted by University of Kentucky Weed Specialist J. D. Green and Whitney Carman, Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources, and will be held at the Extension Service Research Farm at 124 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield.

The program will be held prior to the monthly meeting of the Grayson County Cattlemen’s Association, which is to begin at 7:00 p.m. The Hands-On Pasture Weed ID program is open to the public, and you don’t have to be a member of the Cattlemen’s Association to attend.

Please call the Extension Office to RSVP for the Weed-Id program by calling (270) 259-3492. The program will include handouts and a question and answer session.

