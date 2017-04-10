TLRMC offers foot health tips

April is National Foot Health Awareness Month and a time when the experts at the TLRMC Wound Healing Center suggest people take a moment to stand up for their feet.

According to the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society, the average person takes 10,000 steps each day which adds up to more than three million steps per year.

The TLRMC Wound Healing Center treats chronic foot and leg wounds that are often caused by underlying conditions such as diabetes and vascular disease. It is estimated that 25 percent of the 29.1 million people living with diabetes will develop a diabetic foot ulcer, and, without treatment, the wounds can lead to amputation or death.

An estimated 29.1 million people in the US, or 9.3 percent of the population, have diabetes. Of that 29.1 million, nearly 28 percent are undiagnosed. People diagnosed with diabetes can also experience co-existing conditions such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and lower-limb amputation. Diabetes related amputations are associated with chronic wounds caused by diabetes, especially diabetic foot ulcers. People with an amputation have a 50 percent mortality rate within five years.

“The statistics are truly startling when you realize that about 60 percent of non-traumatic limb amputations are performed on people living with diabetes,” said Scott Covington, MD, FACS, CHWS, chief medical officer with Healogics, Inc., which manages the TLRMC Wound Healing Center specializing in the treatment of chronic wounds and non-responsive conditions.

There are preventative measures everyone can do to improve foot health. The TLRMC Wound Healing Center offers the following foot care tips:

* Check your feet for sores or other injuries every day. You may have an injury, but cannot feel the pain.

* Wash your feet every day and dry them with care, especially between the toes.

* Trim your toenails as needed after you’ve washed and dried your feet.

* Wear properly fitting shoes that do not rub or pinch your feet.

* Always wear socks or stockings with your shoes, and never walk barefoot or while wearing just socks.

* Physical activity can help increase circulation in your feet. Consult your healthcare team to see which physical activity is right for you.

Steven Thomas, MD, and Gay Fulkerson, MD, are specially trained in treating patients with chronic or infected wounds. The TLRMC Wound Healing Center offers comprehensive wound care and leading edge treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

“Both Dr. Fulkerson and Dr. Thomas have received specialized training in the care of non-healing or difficult wounds,” said Cindy Stanton, RN, Program Director. “Our staff is dedicated to helping our patients receive the very best outcomes they can. Anyone can take the first step toward getting their wound healed by calling to schedule an appointment.”

For more information on the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers or chronic or infected wounds, contact the TLRMC Wound Healing Center located across from the Emergency Room inside Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center or call 270-259-1612.