March Food Inspections

The rating score of the establishment is determined by subtracting weighted point values of noted violations from 100. Unannounced inspections observe the overall operation including food source and protection; personnel; food equipment and utensils; maintenance of water and sewage systems; garbage and refuse disposal; insect, rodent and animal control; and storage of toxic items, among others. Critical violations, four and five points in weight, are items which if uncorrected carry the potential to be an imminent threat to the public’s health. These items must be corrected in a time designated by the health department not to exceed 10 days.

Sonic

Food Score 95

Facility address: 1479 Elizabethtown Rd., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/1/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Food not covered in walk-in unit, ice machine needs repair, food contact surfaces need cleaning, plumbing not maintained with sink in front.

Rally’s Hamburgers

Food Score 95

Facility address: 511 S. Main St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/1/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Bulk containers not properly labeled, food not properly stored between uses, hair restraint not in use upon arrival for inspection.

Taco Bell

Food Score 93

Facility address: 802 S. Main St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/1/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Non-hazardous food not properly stored, food contact surfaces need cleaning, floor needs cleaning, drainage issue by mop sink, wall behind three compartment sink needs cleaning/repair, electrical box needs new cover.

Little Treasures Learning Center

Food Score 100

Facility address: 112 Peonia Rd., Clarkson

Date of inspection: 3/1/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Hardee’s

Food Score 97

Facility address: 406 S. Main St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/7/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Three-compartment sink leaking, ceiling leaking in customer seating area, light not working in men’s restroom.

Millwood Community Center

Food Score 100

Facility address: Beaver Dam Rd., Millwood

Date of inspection: 3/7/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Bailey’s Zip Mart

Food Score 100

Retail Score 100

Facility address: 6159 Beaver Dam Rd., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/7/2017

Inspection type: Regular

62 Stop & Shop

Food Score 97

Retail Score 92

Facility address: 2093 Beaver Dam Rd., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/7/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Food: Bulk containers not properly labeled, thermometers not conspicuous in cold holding unit. Retail: Expired milk product (corrected immediately), drinks stored on floor, walk-in cooler unit door needs repair, ceiling has holes that need patching over.

Follow-up score 96

Breckinridge-Grayson Head Start

Food Score 100

Facility address: 201 E. Walnut St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/7/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Mi Camino Real

Food Score 89

Facility address: 208 W. White Oak St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/7/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Food product not properly covered in some areas, some equipment needs more frequent cleaning, walk-in freezer door needs repair, outer door to kitchen area needs repair (gap at bottom), ceiling vent has heavy dust build-up, spray bottle of cleaner not labeled (corrected), lights not working in storage area.

Follow-up score 93

Asian Buffet

Food Score 97

Facility address: 364 S. Main St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/7/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Some equipment needs more frequent cleaning, floor needs cleaning in some areas, ceiling tile needs cleaning in kitchen area.

Five Star

Food Score 100

Retail Score 100

Facility address: 308 S. Main St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/7/2017

Inspection type: Regular

H.W. Wilkey Elementary Cafeteria

Food Score 100

Facility address: 201 Wallace Ave., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/9/2017

Inspection type: Regular

First Baptist Weekday Ed

Food Score 100

Facility address: 106 E. Walnut St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/14/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Kirby’s Korner Market

Food Score 100

Retail Score 100

Facility address: 2297 Shrewsbury Rd., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/14/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Lawler Elementary

Food Score 100

Facility address: 100 Charlie Crane Ln., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/17/2017

Inspection type: Regular

McDonald’s

Food Score 98

Facility address: 714 S. Main St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/21/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Food contact surfaces of equipment need cleaning, floors need cleaning in kitchen area.

KY Pizza Hut

Food Score 92

Facility address: 494 Southgate Mall, Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/21/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Cooler unit needs repair, door not closing properly, food prep equipment need cleaning, storage area needs cleaning, floor tile needs repair in kitchen, wall needs repair by register area, ceiling tiles need repair throughout facility, ceiling vent unit need cleaning, lighting not properly shielded over pizza oven, electrical outlet not covered properly in customer seating area.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Food Score 90

Facility address: 626 S. Main St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/24/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Ice scoop not stored properly between use, warming and cooling unit doors need repair (broken hinges), food/non food contact surfaces throughout kitchen need cleaning, restrooms need cleaning. Hole in wall in men’s restroom, outer openings not protected. (Entrance doors do not close properly.) Floors need cleaning, damaged tile needs replacing, walls and ceiling need cleaning, ceiling tile needs to be replaced, vents need cleaning.

Leitchfield United Methodist Church

Food Score 98

Facility address: 201 W. Main St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/24/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Food/non food contact surfaces need cleaning, cooling unit needs cleaning, light covers need cleaning, air conditioning unit needs cleaning.

Grayson County High School Cafeteria

Food Score 100

Facility address: 340 School House Rd., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/29/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Middle School Football & Tennis

Food Score 100

Facility address: 726 John Hill Taylor Rd., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/28/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Grayson County Middle School

Food Score 100

Facility address: 726 John Hill Taylor Dr., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/28/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Grayson County Baseball Boosters

Food Score 100

Facility address: 340 School House Rd., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/29/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Lady Cougar Softball Concession

Food Score 100

Facility address: 240 School House Rd., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/29/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Grayson County Band Boosters

Food Score 100

Facility address: 340 School House Rd., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/29/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Hometown IGA

Food Score 100

Retail Score 94

Facility address: 492 S. Main St., Leitchfield

Date of inspection: 3/30/2017

Inspection type: Regular

Violations: Expired medication (immediately corrected), ceiling tile needs repair, replaced, lighting not properly shielded in produce section.