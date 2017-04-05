March Food Inspections

The rating score of the establishment is determined by subtracting weighted point values of noted violations from 100. Unannounced inspections observe the overall operation including food source and protection; personnel; food equipment and utensils; maintenance of water and sewage systems; garbage and refuse disposal; insect, rodent and animal control; and storage of toxic items, among others. Critical violations, four and five points in weight, are items which if uncorrected carry the potential to be an imminent threat to the public’s health. These items must be corrected in a time designated by the health department not to exceed 10 days.
Sonic
Food Score 95
Facility address: 1479 Elizabethtown Rd., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/1/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Food not covered in walk-in unit, ice machine needs repair, food contact surfaces need cleaning, plumbing not maintained with sink in front.
Rally’s Hamburgers
Food Score 95
Facility address: 511 S. Main St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/1/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Bulk containers not properly labeled, food not properly stored between uses, hair restraint not in use upon arrival for inspection.
Taco Bell
Food Score 93
Facility address: 802 S. Main St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/1/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Non-hazardous food not properly stored, food contact surfaces need cleaning, floor needs cleaning, drainage issue by mop sink, wall behind three compartment sink needs cleaning/repair, electrical box needs new cover.
Little Treasures Learning Center
Food Score 100
Facility address: 112 Peonia Rd., Clarkson
Date of inspection: 3/1/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Hardee’s
Food Score 97
Facility address: 406 S. Main St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/7/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Three-compartment sink leaking, ceiling leaking in customer seating area, light not working in men’s restroom.
Millwood Community Center
Food Score 100
Facility address: Beaver Dam Rd., Millwood
Date of inspection: 3/7/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Bailey’s Zip Mart
Food Score 100
Retail Score 100
Facility address: 6159 Beaver Dam Rd., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/7/2017
Inspection type: Regular
62 Stop & Shop
Food Score 97
Retail Score 92
Facility address: 2093 Beaver Dam Rd., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/7/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Food: Bulk containers not properly labeled, thermometers not conspicuous in cold holding unit. Retail: Expired milk product (corrected immediately), drinks stored on floor, walk-in cooler unit door needs repair, ceiling has holes that need patching over.
Follow-up score 96
Breckinridge-Grayson Head Start
Food Score 100
Facility address: 201 E. Walnut St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/7/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Mi Camino Real
Food Score 89
Facility address: 208 W. White Oak St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/7/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Food product not properly covered in some areas, some equipment needs more frequent cleaning, walk-in freezer door needs repair, outer door to kitchen area needs repair (gap at bottom), ceiling vent has heavy dust build-up, spray bottle of cleaner not labeled (corrected), lights not working in storage area.
Follow-up score 93
Asian Buffet
Food Score 97
Facility address: 364 S. Main St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/7/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Some equipment needs more frequent cleaning, floor needs cleaning in some areas, ceiling tile needs cleaning in kitchen area.
Five Star
Food Score 100
Retail Score 100
Facility address: 308 S. Main St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/7/2017
Inspection type: Regular
H.W. Wilkey Elementary Cafeteria
Food Score 100
Facility address: 201 Wallace Ave., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/9/2017
Inspection type: Regular
First Baptist Weekday Ed
Food Score 100
Facility address: 106 E. Walnut St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/14/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Kirby’s Korner Market
Food Score 100
Retail Score 100
Facility address: 2297 Shrewsbury Rd., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/14/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Lawler Elementary
Food Score 100
Facility address: 100 Charlie Crane Ln., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/17/2017
Inspection type: Regular
McDonald’s
Food Score 98
Facility address: 714 S. Main St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/21/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Food contact surfaces of equipment need cleaning, floors need cleaning in kitchen area.
KY Pizza Hut
Food Score 92
Facility address: 494 Southgate Mall, Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/21/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Cooler unit needs repair, door not closing properly, food prep equipment need cleaning, storage area needs cleaning, floor tile needs repair in kitchen, wall needs repair by register area, ceiling tiles need repair throughout facility, ceiling vent unit need cleaning, lighting not properly shielded over pizza oven, electrical outlet not covered properly in customer seating area.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Food Score 90
Facility address: 626 S. Main St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/24/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Ice scoop not stored properly between use, warming and cooling unit doors need repair (broken hinges), food/non food contact surfaces throughout kitchen need cleaning, restrooms need cleaning. Hole in wall in men’s restroom, outer openings not protected. (Entrance doors do not close properly.) Floors need cleaning, damaged tile needs replacing, walls and ceiling need cleaning, ceiling tile needs to be replaced, vents need cleaning.
Leitchfield United Methodist Church
Food Score 98
Facility address: 201 W. Main St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/24/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Food/non food contact surfaces need cleaning, cooling unit needs cleaning, light covers need cleaning, air conditioning unit needs cleaning.
Grayson County High School Cafeteria
Food Score 100
Facility address: 340 School House Rd., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/29/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Middle School Football & Tennis
Food Score 100
Facility address: 726 John Hill Taylor Rd., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/28/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Grayson County Middle School
Food Score 100
Facility address: 726 John Hill Taylor Dr., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/28/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Grayson County Baseball Boosters
Food Score 100
Facility address: 340 School House Rd., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/29/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Lady Cougar Softball Concession
Food Score 100
Facility address: 240 School House Rd., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/29/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Grayson County Band Boosters
Food Score 100
Facility address: 340 School House Rd., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/29/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Hometown IGA
Food Score 100
Retail Score 94
Facility address: 492 S. Main St., Leitchfield
Date of inspection: 3/30/2017
Inspection type: Regular
Violations: Expired medication (immediately corrected), ceiling tile needs repair, replaced, lighting not properly shielded in produce section.