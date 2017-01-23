Bluegrass Opry holds first show of 2017

A packed house enjoyed the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry’s first show of the 2017 year on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Old Judicial Building in Leitchfield.

An enthusiastic crowd of approximately 150 spectators welcomed four talented regional bands to the Opry stage.

Hometown favorite McDonald Road Band, of Leitchfield, opened the event with their usual emphasis on bluegrass gospel quartet singing, along with the fiddle work of 12-year-old Alex Hazelwood, who also performed the national anthem before the show started.

The popular family band from Morgantown known as Becky and the Butler County Boys followed with a variety of traditional bluegrass and country music.

The Higher Ground band, of Bowling Green, a former Kentucky State Champion Bluegrass Band, performed their typical smooth set of traditional and contemporary bluegrass music.

And the Sassybrown band, of Evansville, IN, concluded the program with some outstanding picking and singing.

The next show of the Bluegrass Opry will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6:00 p.m., and a lineup of bands will be announced soon.

Courtesy photo Pictured: McDonald Road Band, of Leitchfield: Bryan England (dobro), Larry Shepherd (bass), Leon Davis (mandolin), Barry Downs (guitar), and Alex Hazelwood (fiddle). Not pictured: Danny Woosley (banjo) and Cary Sego (guitar). Courtesy photo A large audience enjoys the music at the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry in the court room of Old Judicial Building.