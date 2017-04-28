Meats 101 Series

You can become the meat expert you have always wanted to be! Have you ever found yourself staring at the meat case trying to decide what meat cut to choose? Are you curious about the various meat cuts, and how to cook them? What about healthy meat options? Then join us for this series of hands-on informational sessions throughout the year. Learn more about cooking techniques, tips on shopping for meats, meat cuts, seasonings and marinades, meat safety and more! The series will be taught by Grayson County Extension Agents Whitney Carman and Natalie Taul at 5:00 p.m. on the following schedule:

Ø Grilling – May 16

Ø Smoking & Tailgating – July 24

Ø Slow Cooking – October 9

Ø Holiday Meals – November 13

The May 16 class on Grilling will be held at the Extension Farm on 124 Quarry Rd., (house on the right before you reach Future Designs) in Leitchfield, with the remainder of the series to be held at the Extension Office at 123 Commerce Dr. The classes are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required by calling the Extension Office at (270) 259-3492.

Natalie Taul http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Natalie-Taul-1.jpg Natalie Taul