Ladies Day Conference is next weekend

The 6th annual Ladies Day Conference will be held next Saturday, April 29 at Clarkson Baptist Church.

The theme this year is “Let your Light Shine,” and the key Bible Verse for the event is Psalm 119:105 – “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.”

The morning begins at 7:45 a.m. with check in, food and fellowship through 8:15 a.m.

At 8:15 a.m., the day begins with special music and guest singing, which is followed by numerous events, such as guest speakers, break-out sessions, lunch, and door prizes. The day will end at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Special Speaker Becky Smith, who will speak from 8:35 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., is the author of several published books.

The day is free to all ladies. Please share this information with your friends.

“We do it free simply because we want the ladies in Grayson County to participate,” said Event Organizer Susan Lindsey.

For more information and to pre-register, contact Brenda Batchelder at 270-230-3015

The event is sponsored by the Grayson County Baptist Associational Women’s Mission Groups.