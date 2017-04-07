Local DAR members attend state conference

On March 30, Abbie Bales and Donna Wilson, from the local Grayson Springs DAR Chapter, travelled to Lexington to participate in the Kentucky Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s State Conference.

They took part in business sessions, workshops, and meetings. They attended luncheons and evening dinner banquets. Kentucky author Silas House was the keynote speaker on Friday evening, and Pamela Wright, NSDAR Chaplain General, spoke on blessings Saturday night.

Bales and Wilson returned to Leitchfield on Sunday with new enthusiasm for volunteer service in Grayson County.

As one of the newest chapters in Kentucky, chartering in 2013, Daughters have been very active in Education with book distribution to students, American History Contests in middle and high school, and serving as judges for the Wilkey Wax Museum. For Patriotism, the focus has been on Vietnam Veterans, most recently by placing a bench and plaque at the Veteran’s Memorial.

We want to encourage students, and all Kentuckians, to learn about Kentucky and American history. Did you know this is the 225th anniversary of Kentucky’s statehood? Our veterans are a huge part of our history and this year is the 100th anniversary of WWI. As we continue to learn more, we can offer more to our Grayson County community. We are all here to learn! We want to promote the rewards of volunteerism by—giving back to our community. We volunteer!

DAR is a non-profit, non-political women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Any woman 18 years or older may join the DAR by documenting her lineage to an ancestor, either male or female, who aided the cause of American independence through military, civil, or patriotic service. DAR volunteers will provide guidance and assistance with the application process. For anyone desiring more information, please contact Donna Wilson at 270-879-3082 or [email protected] or Rose Booth at 270-589-4750.

Courtesy photo Grayson Springs DAR Treasurer Abbie Bales, left, and Regent Donna Wilson pause for a photo.