The Grayson County Extension Office will conduct a Homebased Microprocessor Workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for those interested in becoming certified.

Obtaining this certification will allow producers to sell products such as canned tomatoes and tomato products, pickled fruits and vegetables, salsa, barbecue sauce, pepper or herb jellies, pressure-canned vegetables and low-or no-sugar jams and jellies.

The cost for the workshop is $50. Attending this workshop is the first in a series of steps which include recipe approval (at a cost of $5 per recipe), verification of an approved water source, and annual certification by the Kentucky Food Safety Branch (with a certification fee of $50 per year).

To qualify, farmers must live and farm in Kentucky. The final product must contain a fruit, vegetable, nut or herb grown by the farmer. Products may be sold from the farm, registered Farmer’s Markets, or Certified Roadside Stands.

The Homebased Processor is a different certification than the Homebased Microprocessor. With the Homebased Processor, attendance at a workshop is not required, and there is no fee.

The Homebased Processor may sell lower-risk products such as fruit jams, jellies, butters and syrups; dried fruits, vegetables, nuts, and herbs; baked goods containing a fruit, vegetable, nut or herb grown by the processor; cut fruits and vegetables; and pre-packaged mixed greens.

Processors must register each year with the Kentucky Food Safety Branch. To request an application to become a Homebased Processor you should contact the Food Safety Branch in Frankfort at (502) 564-7181.

To register for the Homebased Microprocessor Workshop or for more information, call Annhall Norris at (859) 257-1812 or visit http://fcs-hes.ca.uky.edu/homebased_processing_microprocessing.

