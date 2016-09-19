Boy Scout works for Eagle Award

In an effort to earn his Eagle Award, Brenan Emmerling renovated the Girl Scout’s fair booth.

Emmerling approached the county Girl Scouts in early May about the project, received approval and started gathering supplies. He started the work in August after going to Boy Scout Camp in New Mexico.

Emmerling gathered several Boy Scout volunteers to rip off the back deck of the structure and pull out the old, sagging counter tops and update the wiring.

Jahden Blanton, Addison Emmerling, Dan Emmerling, Angel Burden, Bobby Burden, Zack Burden, Jacob Mudd, Jeff Allen, David Parker, Dalton Neace, Levi Miller, Jason Miller, and Julian and Russ Blakeman helped tear down the deck, Emmerling said.

Emmerling secured donations of new countertops and storage cupboard which his team installed in the building.

With the help of Jeff Allen, Sabrina Allen, Alyssa Hess and Bill Williams, Emmerling put a new metal roof over the new deck. The metal was donated by Affordable Metal. Future Designs donated the lumber for the new deck that Emmerling and the Boy Scouts built. Emmerling got a refrigerator donated from Rodney Cook. T-Shirt Express made the Girl Scout emblems for the building. Scott’s Overhead Doors donated a new air conditioner for the building. Embry Medical Supply, Roadway Construction, The Dented Can Store, Handyman’s, Cash Express, Huddle House of Radcliff, and Kevin Skaggs all contributed to the revitalization of the Girl Scout booth either through the Girl Scouts or toward Emmerling’s Eagle Scout Award labors.

“Do Dads” David Fulkerson and Derrick Lasley put in the new air conditioner and Lasley spent hours doing the roof and fixing window coverings. “Do Dad” Jodie Logsdon fixed a special tool to stir the roof sealer. Girl Scout leaders painted the building inside and out.

The booth offered $1 items for fair goers. All funds earned at the booth will be used for Grayson County Girl Scouts to go camping and assist with community projects.

